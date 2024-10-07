Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,474 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,717 shares of company stock valued at $652,955. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

RLAY stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.64. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

