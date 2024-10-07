Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAY. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE PAY opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.