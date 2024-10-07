Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,542 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

In other news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,327.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

