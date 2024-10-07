Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,234 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,154 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Civista Bancshares worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

