Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.62% of Heritage Insurance worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

