Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,411 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.48% of BCB Bancorp worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

