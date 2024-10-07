Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.52% of First of Long Island worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 292.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.91 on Monday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

