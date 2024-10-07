Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Stagwell worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Price Performance

STGW stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

