Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.16 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,408. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,408. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,034 shares of company stock valued at $85,086,127 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $50.07.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

