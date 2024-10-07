Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.07% of Western New England Bancorp worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNEB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNEB has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

WNEB stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.