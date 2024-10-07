Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,087,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Funko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,805 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,169. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

