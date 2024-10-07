Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

