Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,235 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.86% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

HIFS opened at $232.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.