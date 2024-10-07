Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.38 Million Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.11% of Nathan’s Famous worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NATH opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.80%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

