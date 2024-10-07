Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,387 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in OmniAb by 23.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in OmniAb by 80.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OABI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 19th.

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.13.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 287.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.