Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.45 Million Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Lifetime Brands worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

