Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,880 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 337,576 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $735.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,196.00 and a beta of 1.54. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

