Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.16% of Ultralife worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 203.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULBI. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

