Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of FinVolution Group worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 306,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FINV opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

