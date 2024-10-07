Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of LegalZoom.com worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

