Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,826,904.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,234,349.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,733,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,183.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,826,904.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,173.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,553,833. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

