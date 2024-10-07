Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,722 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MLAB opened at $133.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

