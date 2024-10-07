Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.09% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,603.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

