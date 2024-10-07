Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.66 Million Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $3.11 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $499.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.