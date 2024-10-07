Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

