Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,818 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.80% of Graham worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Graham by 3,033.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $29.67 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.