Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,798 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of BayCom worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BayCom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BayCom by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on BayCom in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

