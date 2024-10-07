Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.27% of Quad/Graphics worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

QUAD stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $259.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

