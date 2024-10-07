Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.16% of Hallador Energy worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209,550 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $10.59 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,282.94. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray acquired 14,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,920. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,840. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.