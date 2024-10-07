Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 53,176 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,122,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

