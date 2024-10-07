Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BDN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.