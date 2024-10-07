Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,902.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 4,445,235 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $40,857,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 116.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,266,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,212 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

