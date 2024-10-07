Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 185,138 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

BATS:DMAR opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

