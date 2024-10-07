Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,943 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Motco boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $131,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

