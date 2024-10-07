Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $48.24

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.94.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 905.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.