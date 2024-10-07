Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 497,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $90.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

