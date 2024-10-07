Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $1,292.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,283.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,072.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

