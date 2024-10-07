Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $20,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OBK opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $973.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

