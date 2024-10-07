Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $64.36

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

