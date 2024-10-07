Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,064.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.