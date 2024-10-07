Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,074 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.