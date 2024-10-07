Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,400 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

GDEN stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $902.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

