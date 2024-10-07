Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

