Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Farmland Partners worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director John A. Good purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

