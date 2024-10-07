Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,605 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sinclair worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sinclair by 52.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sinclair from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

