Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

