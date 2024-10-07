Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $698,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

