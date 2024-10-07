Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MediaAlpha worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

