Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $980,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $422,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.