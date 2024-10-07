FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XJUN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of BATS:XJUN opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

